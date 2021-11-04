142,865 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

ASO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

