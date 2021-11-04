$143.49 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $143.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.72 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 354,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

