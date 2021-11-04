1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,340 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $50,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock worth $2,550,628 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $386.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.54 and its 200-day moving average is $361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

