1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

