1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $33.91 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Crown worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Crown by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

