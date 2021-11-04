1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $445.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.60 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

