1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,255,000 after buying an additional 43,407 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock opened at $328.32 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

