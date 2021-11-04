$19.21 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post sales of $19.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 130,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

