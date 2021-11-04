19,400 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

OMER opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $465.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

