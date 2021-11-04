$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.18. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,389. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

