$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post sales of $20.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FCEL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 28,459,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,795,363. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 194.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

