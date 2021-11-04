20,175 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $684,000.
Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Verint Systems Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
