20,175 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $684,000.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

