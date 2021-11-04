20,833,333 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,833,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,292,000. Endeavor Group comprises 2.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 3.04% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,261,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $47,180,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 25.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.