209,100 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,963,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,330,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.