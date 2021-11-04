242,408 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Kuvari Partners LLP

Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,099,000. Square comprises approximately 23.2% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,812. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.15 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.59. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.