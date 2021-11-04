2key.network (2KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,322.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $5,322.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,996,154 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

