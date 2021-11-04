$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 1,803,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,009. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $122.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

