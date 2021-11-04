30,000 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

