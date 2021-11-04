$31.19 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post $31.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the highest is $31.57 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $124.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 1,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

