$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce sales of $31.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 505,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,040 shares of company stock worth $10,020,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $13,579,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

