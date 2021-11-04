31,909 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of FBHS opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

