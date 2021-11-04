3,802,639 Shares in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,802,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,000. Impel NeuroPharma accounts for approximately 0.1% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.17% of Impel NeuroPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $24,424,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMPL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

