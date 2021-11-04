3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,378.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,378.50 ($18.01) and last traded at GBX 1,372 ($17.93), with a volume of 21481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,368 ($17.87).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.97. The stock has a market cap of £13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

In related news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,180 shares of company stock worth $1,532,155.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

