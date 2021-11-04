3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $195.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $16,185,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.56. 16,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

