$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,928 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.