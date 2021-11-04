40,157 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 over the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

