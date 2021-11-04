500,000 Shares in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Acquired by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOMR. UBS Group began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.