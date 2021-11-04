$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $54.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.22 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 431,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,220. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

