$552.03 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.90 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $523.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

