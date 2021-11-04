$689.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $689.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.38 million to $693.80 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.