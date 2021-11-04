7,592 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $19,598,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,761,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,317,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

