$867.21 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $867.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.71 million and the lowest is $794.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 8,300,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,543. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

