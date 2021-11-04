8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 843,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,224. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

