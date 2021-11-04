8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $652,470.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $921,422.63 and $652,470.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000742 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001442 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001095 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

