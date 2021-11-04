AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

