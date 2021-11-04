ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a neutral rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. ABB has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

