ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.79 on Thursday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.