Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

