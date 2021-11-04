Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues Earnings Results

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 4,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,116. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

