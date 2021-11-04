Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues Earnings Results

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE ACEL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 4,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,116. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
