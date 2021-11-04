Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,176. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 and sold 53,430 shares worth $248,241. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Accuray worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

