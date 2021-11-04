Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,198,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

