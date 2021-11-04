Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $114.24 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $104.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 337,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

