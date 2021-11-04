AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 25,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,982. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.