AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

AcuityAds stock traded down C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,915. The firm has a market cap of C$329.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.28. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.54 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

