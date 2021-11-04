Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00.
Shares of CCF stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.70.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
