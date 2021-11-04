Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chase by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chase by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chase by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 9.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

