AdaptHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.