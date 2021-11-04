Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 901,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,757. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

