ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.
ADCT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 216,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,424. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
