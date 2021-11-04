ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

ADCT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 216,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,424. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

