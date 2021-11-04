Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,536 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 95,495.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 135.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,799. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $201.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

