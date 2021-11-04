Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,090 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,182. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

